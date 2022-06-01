Binny Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.
Binny Mills shares closed at 125.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 66.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.34
|2.25
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.34
|2.25
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.17
|0.14
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.33
|0.71
|0.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|0.31
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.43
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.58
|0.50
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.23
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.80
|0.69
|Interest
|3.41
|3.35
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-2.55
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-2.55
|-2.65
|Tax
|0.45
|0.19
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|-2.74
|-2.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|-2.74
|-2.59
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.35
|-8.59
|-8.11
|Diluted EPS
|-9.35
|-8.59
|-8.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.35
|-8.59
|-8.11
|Diluted EPS
|-9.35
|-8.59
|-8.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited