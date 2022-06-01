 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binny Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Binny Mills shares closed at 125.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 66.64% over the last 12 months.

Binny Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.34 2.25 2.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.34 2.25 2.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.17 0.14 0.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.33 0.71 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 0.31 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.09 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.43 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.58 0.50
Other Income 0.28 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 0.80 0.69
Interest 3.41 3.35 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.53 -2.55 -2.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.53 -2.55 -2.65
Tax 0.45 0.19 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.98 -2.74 -2.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.98 -2.74 -2.59
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.35 -8.59 -8.11
Diluted EPS -9.35 -8.59 -8.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.35 -8.59 -8.11
Diluted EPS -9.35 -8.59 -8.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Binny Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:00 am
