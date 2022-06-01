Binny Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Binny Mills shares closed at 125.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 66.64% over the last 12 months.