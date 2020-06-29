Binny Mills Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 9.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2020 down 9.85% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 up 34.29% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 up 37.25% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.
Binny Mills shares closed at 47.75 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.03% over the last 12 months.
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|2.32
|1.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|2.32
|1.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|1.14
|0.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.11
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.38
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.79
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|0.93
|0.51
|Interest
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-3.07
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.55
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.31
|-3.07
|-5.04
|Tax
|0.04
|0.21
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.35
|-3.28
|-5.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.35
|-3.28
|-5.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.49
|-10.29
|-15.97
|Diluted EPS
|-10.49
|-10.29
|-15.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.49
|-10.29
|-15.97
|Diluted EPS
|-10.49
|-10.29
|-15.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:08 am