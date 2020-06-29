Binny Mills Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2020 down 9.85% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 up 34.29% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 up 37.25% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

Binny Mills shares closed at 47.75 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.03% over the last 12 months.