    Binny Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 35.1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2023 down 35.1% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2023 down 4.44% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 28.74% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    Binny Mills shares closed at 114.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.91% over the last 12 months.

    Binny Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.391.992.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.391.992.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.070.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.761.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.05-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.090.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.470.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.550.60
    Other Income0.350.400.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.950.88
    Interest3.413.423.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.83-2.46-2.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.83-2.46-2.53
    Tax0.020.200.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.84-2.66-2.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.84-2.66-2.98
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.92-8.35-9.35
    Diluted EPS-8.92-8.35-9.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.92-8.35-9.35
    Diluted EPS-8.92-8.35-9.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

