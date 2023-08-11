Binny Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 35.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2023 down 35.1% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2023 down 4.44% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 28.74% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

Binny Mills shares closed at 114.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.91% over the last 12 months.