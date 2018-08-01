Binny Mills standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2.40 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.40 2.04 1.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.40 2.04 1.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.03 0.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.43 1.34 0.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.15 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.06 0.07 Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.38 0.60 0.35 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.15 0.27 Other Income 0.16 0.34 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.62 0.49 0.29 Interest 4.00 4.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.37 -3.51 0.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.37 -3.51 0.29 Tax 0.16 0.08 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.53 -3.59 0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.53 -3.59 0.20 Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.07 -0.11 0.62 Diluted EPS -11.07 -0.11 0.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.07 -0.11 0.62 Diluted EPS -11.07 -0.11 0.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited