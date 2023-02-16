 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binny Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Binny Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.99 1.91 2.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.99 1.91 2.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.04 0.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.76 0.69 0.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.10 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.45 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.55 0.58
Other Income 0.40 0.38 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.95 0.93 0.80
Interest 3.42 3.42 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.46 -2.49 -2.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.46 -2.49 -2.55
Tax 0.20 0.18 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.66 -2.67 -2.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.66 -2.67 -2.74
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.35 -8.39 -8.59
Diluted EPS -8.35 -8.39 -8.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.35 -8.39 -8.59
Diluted EPS -8.35 -8.39 -8.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited