Binny Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Binny Mills shares closed at 99.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -27.61% over the last 12 months.