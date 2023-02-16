Binny Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Binny Mills shares closed at 99.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -27.61% over the last 12 months.
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.99
|1.91
|2.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.99
|1.91
|2.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.04
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|0.69
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.10
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.45
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.55
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.38
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|0.93
|0.80
|Interest
|3.42
|3.42
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-2.49
|-2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|-2.49
|-2.55
|Tax
|0.20
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.66
|-2.67
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.66
|-2.67
|-2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.35
|-8.39
|-8.59
|Diluted EPS
|-8.35
|-8.39
|-8.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.35
|-8.39
|-8.59
|Diluted EPS
|-8.35
|-8.39
|-8.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited