    Binny Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Binny Mills shares closed at 99.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -27.61% over the last 12 months.

    Binny Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.991.912.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.991.912.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.040.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.760.690.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.100.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.450.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.550.58
    Other Income0.400.380.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.930.80
    Interest3.423.423.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.46-2.49-2.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.46-2.49-2.55
    Tax0.200.180.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.66-2.67-2.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.66-2.67-2.74
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.35-8.39-8.59
    Diluted EPS-8.35-8.39-8.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.35-8.39-8.59
    Diluted EPS-8.35-8.39-8.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Binny Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am