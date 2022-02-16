Binny Mills Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 26.18% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 7.72% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 8.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Binny Mills shares closed at 135.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 111.10% over the last 12 months.