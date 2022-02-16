Binny Mills Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 26.18% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 7.72% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 8.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.
Binny Mills shares closed at 135.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 111.10% over the last 12 months.
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|1.80
|1.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|1.80
|1.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.06
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|1.12
|0.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|-0.37
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.33
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.58
|0.54
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.80
|0.74
|Interest
|3.35
|3.35
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.55
|-2.55
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.55
|-2.55
|-2.61
|Tax
|0.19
|0.22
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.74
|-2.76
|-2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|-2.76
|-2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.59
|-8.68
|-9.30
|Diluted EPS
|-8.59
|-8.68
|-9.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.59
|-8.68
|-9.30
|Diluted EPS
|-8.59
|-8.68
|-9.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited