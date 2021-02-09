Binny Mills Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2020 down 23.18% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2020 up 9.64% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 21.28% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Binny Mills shares closed at 65.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.40% returns over the last 6 months and 92.50% over the last 12 months.