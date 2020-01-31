Binny Mills Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in December 2019 up 2.31% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019 up 3.68% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019 up 32.39% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018.

Binny Mills shares closed at 33.40 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.94% returns over the last 6 months and -46.82% over the last 12 months.