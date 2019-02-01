Binny Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2018 up 19.2% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2018 down 1108.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 65.12% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.
Binny Mills shares closed at 59.80 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -59.93% returns over the last 6 months and -81.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Binny Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|2.46
|1.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|2.46
|1.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.29
|1.51
|1.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.15
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.53
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.44
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.59
|0.42
|Interest
|4.00
|4.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-3.41
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.30
|-3.41
|0.42
|Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.41
|-3.51
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.41
|-3.51
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.67
|-11.02
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-10.67
|-11.02
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.67
|-11.02
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-10.67
|-11.02
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited