Binny Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2018 up 19.2% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2018 down 1108.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 65.12% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

Binny Mills shares closed at 59.80 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -59.93% returns over the last 6 months and -81.01% over the last 12 months.