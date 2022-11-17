Binayaka Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore in September 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 52.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 34.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 830.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.28% over the last 12 months.