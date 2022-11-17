English
    Binayaka Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.24 crore in September 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 52.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

    Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 34.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

    Binayaka Tex shares closed at 830.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.28% over the last 12 months.

    Binayaka Tex Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.2468.2252.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.2468.2252.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.3838.5629.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.343.315.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.080.27-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.981.842.00
    Depreciation0.980.810.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5920.7914.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.902.631.53
    Other Income0.410.290.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.312.921.86
    Interest0.800.840.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.502.081.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.502.081.53
    Tax0.081.270.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.420.811.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.420.811.14
    Equity Share Capital0.710.710.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0911.3916.08
    Diluted EPS34.0911.3916.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0911.3916.08
    Diluted EPS34.0911.3916.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am