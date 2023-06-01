English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Binayaka Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.52 crore, down 22.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.52 crore in March 2023 down 22.83% from Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 76.06% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2023 down 39.2% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

    Binayaka Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.97 in March 2022.

    Binayaka Tex shares closed at 894.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.

    Binayaka Tex Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.5256.3278.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.5256.3278.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4028.8336.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.138.602.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.34-3.837.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.212.151.69
    Depreciation1.020.890.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1317.2723.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.405.44
    Other Income0.260.280.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.232.686.13
    Interest1.251.270.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.981.415.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.981.415.44
    Tax0.930.421.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.060.994.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.060.994.41
    Equity Share Capital0.710.710.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8313.9061.97
    Diluted EPS14.8313.9061.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8313.9061.97
    Diluted EPS14.8313.9061.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Binayaka Tex #Binayaka Tex Processors #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am