Binayaka Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.52 crore, down 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.52 crore in March 2023 down 22.83% from Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 76.06% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2023 down 39.2% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

Binayaka Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.97 in March 2022.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 894.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.