Binayaka Tex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore, up 0.09% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.43 crore in March 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 78.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2021.

Binayaka Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 61.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 64.84 in March 2021.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 685.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Binayaka Tex Processors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.43 67.73 78.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.43 67.73 78.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.70 39.47 42.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.60 13.73 10.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.31 -7.58 -2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.69 1.59 1.71
Depreciation 0.86 0.83 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.82 17.41 19.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.44 2.28 6.37
Other Income 0.68 0.44 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.13 2.73 7.67
Interest 0.69 1.12 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.44 1.61 7.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.44 1.61 7.31
Tax 1.03 0.27 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.41 1.34 4.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.41 1.34 4.61
Equity Share Capital 0.71 0.71 0.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.97 18.79 64.84
Diluted EPS 61.97 18.79 64.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.97 18.79 64.84
Diluted EPS 61.97 18.79 64.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:30 pm
