English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Binayaka Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, down 11.11% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in June 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 68.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 13.51% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2023 down 10.72% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

    Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 12.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.39 in June 2022.

    Binayaka Tex shares closed at 946.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.

    Binayaka Tex Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.6460.5268.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.6460.5268.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6032.4038.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.205.133.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.99-2.340.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.202.211.84
    Depreciation0.981.020.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6219.1320.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.042.972.63
    Other Income0.310.260.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.353.232.92
    Interest1.001.250.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.351.982.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.351.982.08
    Tax0.430.931.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.921.060.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.921.060.81
    Equity Share Capital0.710.710.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9314.8311.39
    Diluted EPS12.9314.8311.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9314.8311.39
    Diluted EPS12.9314.8311.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Binayaka Tex #Binayaka Tex Processors #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!