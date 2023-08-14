Binayaka Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, down 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in June 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 68.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 13.51% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2023 down 10.72% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 12.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.39 in June 2022.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 946.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.