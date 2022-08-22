Binayaka Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in June 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 53.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 144.1% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022 up 6316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 25.84 in June 2021.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 912.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.