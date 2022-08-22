 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binayaka Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in June 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 53.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 144.1% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022 up 6316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 25.84 in June 2021.

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 912.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.

Binayaka Tex Processors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.22 78.43 53.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.22 78.43 53.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.56 36.70 28.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.31 2.60 7.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 7.31 2.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.69 1.50
Depreciation 0.81 0.86 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.79 23.82 13.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.63 5.44 -1.25
Other Income 0.29 0.68 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 6.13 -0.85
Interest 0.84 0.69 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.08 5.44 -1.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.08 5.44 -1.48
Tax 1.27 1.03 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.81 4.41 -1.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.81 4.41 -1.84
Equity Share Capital 0.71 0.71 0.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.39 61.97 -25.84
Diluted EPS 11.39 61.97 -25.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.39 61.97 -25.84
Diluted EPS 11.39 61.97 -25.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:33 pm
