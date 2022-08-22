English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Binayaka Tex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in June 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 53.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 144.1% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022 up 6316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

    Binayaka Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 25.84 in June 2021.

    Close

    Binayaka Tex shares closed at 912.95 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.

    Binayaka Tex Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.2278.4353.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.2278.4353.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5636.7028.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.312.607.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.277.312.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.841.691.50
    Depreciation0.810.860.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7923.8213.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.635.44-1.25
    Other Income0.290.680.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.926.13-0.85
    Interest0.840.690.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.085.44-1.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.085.44-1.48
    Tax1.271.030.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.814.41-1.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.814.41-1.84
    Equity Share Capital0.710.710.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3961.97-25.84
    Diluted EPS11.3961.97-25.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3961.97-25.84
    Diluted EPS11.3961.97-25.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Binayaka Tex #Binayaka Tex Processors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.