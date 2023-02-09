Binayaka Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 down 25.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.