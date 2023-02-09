Binayaka Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 down 25.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

Binayaka Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.79 in December 2021.

Read More

Binayaka Tex shares closed at 775.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -7.04% over the last 12 months.