    Binayaka Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binayaka Tex Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 67.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 down 25.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

    Binayaka Tex Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.3276.2467.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.3276.2467.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.8343.3839.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.601.3413.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.831.08-7.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.151.981.59
    Depreciation0.890.980.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2724.5917.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.902.28
    Other Income0.280.410.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.683.312.73
    Interest1.270.801.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.412.501.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.412.501.61
    Tax0.420.080.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.992.421.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.992.421.34
    Equity Share Capital0.710.710.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9034.0918.79
    Diluted EPS13.9034.0918.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9034.0918.79
    Diluted EPS13.9034.0918.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
