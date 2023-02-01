Binani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 422.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.
|Binani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.38
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.38
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.36
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.33
|-0.30
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.23
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.24
|1.03
|Interest
|0.90
|0.91
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.67
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.67
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.67
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.67
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.21
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|--
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.21
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|--
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
