    Binani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 154.78% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

    Binani Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.400.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.400.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.030.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.360.14
    Depreciation0.08--0.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.870.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-0.86-0.73
    Other Income0.03--1.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.861.08
    Interest0.900.900.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.61-1.760.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.61-1.760.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.61-1.760.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.61-1.760.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.61-1.760.23
    Equity Share Capital31.3831.3831.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-1.000.07
    Diluted EPS-0.51-1.000.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-1.000.07
    Diluted EPS-0.51-1.000.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited