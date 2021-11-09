Bimetal Bearing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.66 crore, up 33.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.66 crore in September 2021 up 33.75% from Rs. 37.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021 down 62.07% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021 down 26.74% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2020.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2020.

