Bimetal Bearing Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore, up 34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore in September 2018 up 34% from Rs. 40.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2018 up 50.69% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2018 up 62.95% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2017.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.97 in September 2017.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)