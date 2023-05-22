English
    Bimetal Bearing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bimetal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

    Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

    Bimetal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.6354.0154.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.6354.0154.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.9222.8524.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.292.701.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.783.084.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.966.786.43
    Depreciation1.771.771.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4214.3613.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.492.482.34
    Other Income0.710.760.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.203.243.26
    Interest0.230.210.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.983.023.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.983.023.08
    Tax0.500.860.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.472.172.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.472.172.21
    Equity Share Capital3.833.833.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.475.675.79
    Diluted EPS6.475.675.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.475.675.79
    Diluted EPS6.475.675.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am