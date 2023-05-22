Bimetal Bearing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 up 11.78% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)