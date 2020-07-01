App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Bimetal Bearing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.62 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bimetal Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.62 crore in March 2020 down 25.15% from Rs. 48.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2020 up 186.01% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2020 up 30.82% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2019.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Bimetal Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations36.6229.9248.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.6229.9248.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.6312.9425.72
Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.281.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.952.07-1.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.936.566.78
Depreciation1.481.391.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.268.8013.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.10-2.122.06
Other Income2.981.170.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.08-0.952.93
Interest0.030.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.05-0.962.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.05-0.962.91
Tax0.27-0.191.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.78-0.771.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.78-0.771.32
Equity Share Capital3.833.833.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.88-2.023.45
Diluted EPS9.88-2.023.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.88-2.023.45
Diluted EPS9.88-2.023.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am

tags #bearings #Bimetal Bearing #Bimetal Bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results

