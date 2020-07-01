Bimetal Bearing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.62 crore, down 25.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.62 crore in March 2020 down 25.15% from Rs. 48.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2020 up 186.01% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2020 up 30.82% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2019.

