Bimetal Bearing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.93 crore, down 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.93 crore in March 2019 down 10.54% from Rs. 54.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019 down 65.12% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019 down 20.26% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2018.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.90 in March 2018.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)