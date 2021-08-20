Bimetal Bearing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.14 crore, up 147.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.14 crore in June 2021 up 147.93% from Rs. 15.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 up 126.39% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021 up 212.24% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.97 in June 2020.

