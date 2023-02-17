English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bimetal Bearing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bimetal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 53.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 up 41601.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 up 198.21% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Bimetal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.0161.7553.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.0161.7553.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8530.2531.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.703.761.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.08-0.16-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.787.156.67
    Depreciation1.771.671.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3615.9014.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.483.17-0.60
    Other Income0.762.210.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.245.380.11
    Interest0.210.200.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.025.180.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.025.180.01
    Tax0.861.470.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.173.720.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.173.720.01
    Equity Share Capital3.833.833.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.679.710.01
    Diluted EPS5.679.710.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.679.710.01
    Diluted EPS5.679.710.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #bearings #Bimetal Bearing #Bimetal Bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm