Bimetal Bearing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.91 crore, up 14.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.91 crore in December 2018 up 14.88% from Rs. 45.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2018 up 42.2% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2018 up 17.99% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2017.

