Bimetal Bearing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 41.74% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2023 down 28.23% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.76 in March 2022.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 439.20 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 41.91% over the last 12 months.