    Bimetal Bearing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bimetal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 41.74% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2023 down 28.23% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

    Bimetal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.76 in March 2022.

    Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 439.20 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 41.91% over the last 12 months.

    Bimetal Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.6354.0154.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.6354.0154.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.9222.8524.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.292.701.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.783.084.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.966.786.43
    Depreciation1.771.771.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8314.3613.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.082.482.34
    Other Income0.710.760.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.793.243.26
    Interest0.230.210.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.573.023.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.573.023.08
    Tax0.500.860.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.062.172.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.062.172.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.440.710.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.512.882.59
    Equity Share Capital3.833.833.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.947.536.76
    Diluted EPS3.947.536.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.947.536.76
    Diluted EPS3.947.536.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am