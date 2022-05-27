Bimetal Bearing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.50 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.50 crore in March 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 53.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2022 down 12.21% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022 up 16.43% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in March 2021.

Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)