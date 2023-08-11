English
    Bimetal Bearing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bimetal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 53.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 up 73.6% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 up 72.38% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.48 in June 2022.

    Bimetal Bearing shares closed at 468.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Bimetal Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.8359.6353.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.8359.6353.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9925.9235.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.452.292.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.004.78-7.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.686.967.07
    Depreciation1.751.771.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6016.8314.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.351.081.05
    Other Income1.830.710.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.181.791.94
    Interest0.180.230.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.011.571.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.011.571.83
    Tax1.120.500.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.881.061.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.881.061.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.760.440.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.641.512.10
    Equity Share Capital3.833.833.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.513.945.48
    Diluted EPS9.513.945.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.513.945.48
    Diluted EPS9.513.945.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Bimetal Bearing #Bimetal Bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

