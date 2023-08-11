Bimetal Bearing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 53.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 up 73.6% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 up 72.38% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.48 in June 2022.

