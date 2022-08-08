Bimetal Bearing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.91 crore, up 37.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.91 crore in June 2022 up 37.76% from Rs. 39.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 up 109.02% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 up 29.32% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021.

Bimetal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

