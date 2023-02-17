Bimetal Bearing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore in December 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 53.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2022 up 3351.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 up 198.21% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.