Bilcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore, up 41.61% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore in September 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 106.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.78 crore in September 2022 down 130.61% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.86
|132.91
|106.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.86
|132.91
|106.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.91
|104.21
|68.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.69
|-11.60
|1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.89
|7.92
|7.67
|Depreciation
|8.63
|8.65
|8.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.48
|19.26
|16.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.26
|4.47
|3.70
|Other Income
|3.89
|3.71
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.15
|8.18
|5.51
|Interest
|16.28
|15.46
|17.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.13
|-7.28
|-11.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.55
|32.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.13
|-7.83
|20.69
|Tax
|-1.35
|-1.33
|-1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.78
|-6.50
|22.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.78
|-6.50
|22.15
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.76
|9.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-2.76
|9.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.76
|9.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-2.76
|9.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited