    Bilcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore, up 41.61% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.86 crore in September 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 106.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.78 crore in September 2022 down 130.61% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.

    Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.86132.91106.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.86132.91106.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.91104.2168.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.69-11.601.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.897.927.67
    Depreciation8.638.658.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4819.2616.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.264.473.70
    Other Income3.893.711.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.158.185.51
    Interest16.2815.4617.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.13-7.28-11.83
    Exceptional Items---0.5532.52
    P/L Before Tax-8.13-7.8320.69
    Tax-1.35-1.33-1.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.78-6.5022.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.78-6.5022.15
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.88-2.769.41
    Diluted EPS-2.88-2.769.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.88-2.769.41
    Diluted EPS-2.88-2.769.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm