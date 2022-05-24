 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore, up 61.19% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore in March 2022 up 61.19% from Rs. 80.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022 down 122.32% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 up 74.72% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.03 106.29 80.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.03 106.29 80.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.69 78.27 50.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.07 -4.59 2.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 8.98 9.30
Depreciation 8.71 8.67 8.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.30 16.55 15.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.40 -1.59 -6.54
Other Income 9.00 4.19 9.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.40 2.60 2.82
Interest 16.90 15.66 21.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.50 -13.06 -18.43
Exceptional Items -3.57 -1.90 52.35
P/L Before Tax -9.07 -14.96 33.92
Tax -1.13 -1.60 -1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.94 -13.36 35.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.94 -13.36 35.57
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -5.67 15.11
Diluted EPS -3.37 -5.67 15.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -5.67 15.11
Diluted EPS -3.37 -5.67 15.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 12:00 pm
