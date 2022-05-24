Bilcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore, up 61.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore in March 2022 up 61.19% from Rs. 80.67 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022 down 122.32% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 up 74.72% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.03
|106.29
|80.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.03
|106.29
|80.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.69
|78.27
|50.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|-4.59
|2.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.00
|8.98
|9.30
|Depreciation
|8.71
|8.67
|8.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.30
|16.55
|15.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|-1.59
|-6.54
|Other Income
|9.00
|4.19
|9.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.40
|2.60
|2.82
|Interest
|16.90
|15.66
|21.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.50
|-13.06
|-18.43
|Exceptional Items
|-3.57
|-1.90
|52.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.07
|-14.96
|33.92
|Tax
|-1.13
|-1.60
|-1.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.94
|-13.36
|35.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.94
|-13.36
|35.57
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-5.67
|15.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-5.67
|15.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-5.67
|15.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-5.67
|15.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited