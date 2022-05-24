Bilcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore, up 61.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.03 crore in March 2022 up 61.19% from Rs. 80.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022 down 122.32% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 up 74.72% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.