Bilcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, up 52.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.88% from Rs. 86.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022 up 150.82% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.