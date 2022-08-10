 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, up 52.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.88% from Rs. 86.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022 up 150.82% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.91 130.03 86.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.91 130.03 86.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.21 88.69 57.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.60 -1.07 -1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.92 9.00 8.02
Depreciation 8.65 8.71 8.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.26 22.30 16.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.47 2.40 -2.40
Other Income 3.71 9.00 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.18 11.40 -1.90
Interest 15.46 16.90 18.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.28 -5.50 -20.19
Exceptional Items -0.55 -3.57 --
P/L Before Tax -7.83 -9.07 -20.19
Tax -1.33 -1.13 -1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.50 -7.94 -18.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.50 -7.94 -18.62
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 -3.37 -7.91
Diluted EPS -2.76 -3.37 -7.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 -3.37 -7.91
Diluted EPS -2.76 -3.37 -7.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
