Bilcare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, up 52.88% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.88% from Rs. 86.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022 up 65.09% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022 up 150.82% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.91
|130.03
|86.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.91
|130.03
|86.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.21
|88.69
|57.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.60
|-1.07
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.92
|9.00
|8.02
|Depreciation
|8.65
|8.71
|8.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.26
|22.30
|16.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.47
|2.40
|-2.40
|Other Income
|3.71
|9.00
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.18
|11.40
|-1.90
|Interest
|15.46
|16.90
|18.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.28
|-5.50
|-20.19
|Exceptional Items
|-0.55
|-3.57
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.83
|-9.07
|-20.19
|Tax
|-1.33
|-1.13
|-1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.50
|-7.94
|-18.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.50
|-7.94
|-18.62
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|-3.37
|-7.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|-3.37
|-7.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|-3.37
|-7.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|-3.37
|-7.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited