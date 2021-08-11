Bilcare Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.94 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.94 crore in June 2021 up 19.51% from Rs. 72.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2021 down 18.15% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021 down 28.08% from Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2020.

Bilcare shares closed at 90.05 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.66% returns over the last 6 months and 104.20% over the last 12 months.