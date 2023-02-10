Bilcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 106.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 59.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.99
|150.86
|106.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.99
|150.86
|106.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.74
|105.91
|78.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.78
|1.69
|-4.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.52
|8.89
|8.98
|Depreciation
|8.78
|8.63
|8.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.99
|21.48
|16.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|4.26
|-1.59
|Other Income
|-1.72
|3.89
|4.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|8.15
|2.60
|Interest
|15.42
|16.28
|15.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.96
|-8.13
|-13.06
|Exceptional Items
|-4.71
|--
|-1.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.67
|-8.13
|-14.96
|Tax
|-0.90
|-1.35
|-1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.77
|-6.78
|-13.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.77
|-6.78
|-13.36
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.97
|-2.88
|-5.67
|Diluted EPS
|-7.97
|-2.88
|-5.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.97
|-2.88
|-5.67
|Diluted EPS
|-7.97
|-2.88
|-5.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited