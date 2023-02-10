 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bilcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 106.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.

Bilcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.99 150.86 106.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.99 150.86 106.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.74 105.91 78.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.78 1.69 -4.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.52 8.89 8.98
Depreciation 8.78 8.63 8.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.99 21.48 16.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.18 4.26 -1.59
Other Income -1.72 3.89 4.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 8.15 2.60
Interest 15.42 16.28 15.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.96 -8.13 -13.06
Exceptional Items -4.71 -- -1.90
P/L Before Tax -19.67 -8.13 -14.96
Tax -0.90 -1.35 -1.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.77 -6.78 -13.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.77 -6.78 -13.36
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.97 -2.88 -5.67
Diluted EPS -7.97 -2.88 -5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.97 -2.88 -5.67
Diluted EPS -7.97 -2.88 -5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited