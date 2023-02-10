Bilcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 106.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.