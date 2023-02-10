English
    Bilcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.99 crore in December 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 106.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.

    Bilcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.99150.86106.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.99150.86106.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.74105.9178.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.781.69-4.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.528.898.98
    Depreciation8.788.638.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9921.4816.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.184.26-1.59
    Other Income-1.723.894.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.468.152.60
    Interest15.4216.2815.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.96-8.13-13.06
    Exceptional Items-4.71---1.90
    P/L Before Tax-19.67-8.13-14.96
    Tax-0.90-1.35-1.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.77-6.78-13.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.77-6.78-13.36
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.97-2.88-5.67
    Diluted EPS-7.97-2.88-5.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.97-2.88-5.67
    Diluted EPS-7.97-2.88-5.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited