Bilcare Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore in December 2021 up 33.15% from Rs. 79.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021 up 17.17% from Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021 up 23.98% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2020.
Bilcare shares closed at 84.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.67% returns over the last 6 months and 43.39% over the last 12 months.
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.29
|106.53
|79.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.29
|106.53
|79.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.27
|68.83
|50.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.59
|1.58
|-1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.98
|7.67
|8.52
|Depreciation
|8.67
|8.65
|8.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.55
|16.10
|14.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|3.70
|-1.10
|Other Income
|4.19
|1.81
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|5.51
|0.43
|Interest
|15.66
|17.34
|18.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.06
|-11.83
|-18.49
|Exceptional Items
|-1.90
|32.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.96
|20.69
|-18.49
|Tax
|-1.60
|-1.46
|-2.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.36
|22.15
|-16.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.36
|22.15
|-16.13
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|9.41
|-6.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|9.41
|-6.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|9.41
|-6.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|9.41
|-6.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited