Bilcare Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore in December 2021 up 33.15% from Rs. 79.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021 up 17.17% from Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021 up 23.98% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2020.

Bilcare shares closed at 84.60 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.67% returns over the last 6 months and 43.39% over the last 12 months.