Bilcare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in December 2018 down 6.79% from Rs. 71.88 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2018 up 7.75% from Rs. 93.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2018 down 2.91% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2017.
Bilcare shares closed at 28.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.07% returns over the last 6 months and -57.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.00
|56.09
|71.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.00
|56.09
|71.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.22
|38.75
|43.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.64
|3.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.12
|6.78
|7.45
|Depreciation
|75.54
|75.54
|76.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.41
|16.36
|9.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.37
|-81.98
|-68.24
|Other Income
|1.51
|0.12
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.86
|-81.86
|-68.29
|Interest
|18.76
|17.93
|15.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.62
|-99.79
|-84.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.62
|-99.79
|-90.51
|Tax
|-0.76
|-0.84
|2.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.86
|-98.95
|-93.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.86
|-98.95
|-93.07
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.46
|-42.02
|-39.52
|Diluted EPS
|-36.46
|-42.02
|-39.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.46
|-42.02
|-39.52
|Diluted EPS
|-36.46
|-42.02
|-39.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited