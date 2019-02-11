Bilcare Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in December 2018 down 6.79% from Rs. 71.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2018 up 7.75% from Rs. 93.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2018 down 2.91% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2017.

Bilcare shares closed at 28.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.07% returns over the last 6 months and -57.05% over the last 12 months.