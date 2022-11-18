English
    Bilcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 203.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 125.4% from Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.64% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

    Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.03248.13203.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.03248.13203.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.59193.43140.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.71-10.964.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0114.4413.65
    Depreciation9.449.439.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.2635.3628.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.026.436.36
    Other Income2.503.241.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.529.677.97
    Interest16.4415.8217.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.92-6.15-9.74
    Exceptional Items7.11-0.5532.52
    P/L Before Tax-1.81-6.7022.78
    Tax1.08-0.77-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.89-5.9323.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.89-5.9323.39
    Minority Interest-2.80-0.76-0.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.69-6.6922.40
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-2.849.51
    Diluted EPS-2.42-2.849.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-2.849.51
    Diluted EPS-2.42-2.849.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm