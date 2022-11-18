Bilcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.03 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 203.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 125.4% from Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.64% from Rs. 17.42 crore in September 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 39.35 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.