Bilcare Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 673.43 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.43 crore in September 2019 down 7.36% from Rs. 726.90 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.00 crore in September 2019 up 14.39% from Rs. 156.52 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.83 crore in September 2019 up 124.71% from Rs. 23.51 crore in September 2018.

Bilcare shares closed at 25.80 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.