    Bilcare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.50 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.50 crore in March 2023 down 8.68% from Rs. 255.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.22 crore in March 2023 up 891.44% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022.

    Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Bilcare shares closed at 42.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.50245.86255.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.50245.86255.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.33173.50183.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.947.301.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2316.9015.15
    Depreciation9.309.649.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.6736.1436.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.032.389.31
    Other Income4.130.458.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.162.8318.01
    Interest11.3816.3616.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.22-13.531.06
    Exceptional Items227.26-6.91-3.57
    P/L Before Tax225.04-20.44-2.51
    Tax146.76-1.200.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.28-19.24-3.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.28-19.24-3.47
    Minority Interest-32.060.46-2.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.22-18.78-5.84
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.63-7.98-2.48
    Diluted EPS19.63-7.98-2.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.63-7.98-2.48
    Diluted EPS19.63-7.98-2.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    May 31, 2023