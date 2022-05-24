Bilcare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore in March 2022 up 45.47% from Rs. 175.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022 down 149.91% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 30.45% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.