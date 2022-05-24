 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilcare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore in March 2022 up 45.47% from Rs. 175.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022 down 149.91% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 30.45% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.69 207.75 175.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.69 207.75 175.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.61 155.95 116.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.40 -8.36 4.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.15 15.97 14.83
Depreciation 9.45 9.57 11.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.77 30.74 29.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.31 3.88 -1.21
Other Income 8.70 0.30 10.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.01 4.18 9.54
Interest 16.95 15.86 20.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.06 -11.68 -11.42
Exceptional Items -3.57 -- 26.80
P/L Before Tax -2.51 -11.68 15.38
Tax 0.96 -0.26 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.47 -11.42 15.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.47 -11.42 15.31
Minority Interest -2.37 -2.48 -3.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.84 -13.90 11.70
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.48 -5.90 4.97
Diluted EPS -2.48 -5.90 4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.48 -5.90 4.97
Diluted EPS -2.48 -5.90 4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:19 am
