Bilcare Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 255.69 crore in March 2022 up 45.47% from Rs. 175.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022 down 149.91% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 30.45% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 69.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.
|Bilcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|255.69
|207.75
|175.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|255.69
|207.75
|175.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|183.61
|155.95
|116.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.40
|-8.36
|4.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.15
|15.97
|14.83
|Depreciation
|9.45
|9.57
|11.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.77
|30.74
|29.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.31
|3.88
|-1.21
|Other Income
|8.70
|0.30
|10.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.01
|4.18
|9.54
|Interest
|16.95
|15.86
|20.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.06
|-11.68
|-11.42
|Exceptional Items
|-3.57
|--
|26.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.51
|-11.68
|15.38
|Tax
|0.96
|-0.26
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.47
|-11.42
|15.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.47
|-11.42
|15.31
|Minority Interest
|-2.37
|-2.48
|-3.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.84
|-13.90
|11.70
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-5.90
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-5.90
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-5.90
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-5.90
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
